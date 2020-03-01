Telangana: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies As Wall Collapses After Being Hit by Earth-Mover in Warangal

Wall Collapse (Representational Image/ Photo Credit: ANI)

Hyderabad, March 1: An eight-year-old girl died and her brother was injured on Sunday when an earth-mover accidentally hit their house wall in Warangal during work as part of a Telangana government cleanliness programme, an official said here. The incident occurred when the earth-mover while cleaning the drainage in front of the house accidentally hit the wall resulting in it collapsing on the two children, they said.

The victim's family members alleged negligence on the part of the earth-mover operator. Authorities said a solatium of Rs five lakh would be given to the family.

The government's 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, aimed at ensuring cleanliness, greenery and planned development in urban areas, is being organised for 10 days from February 24 in all towns and cities of the state.