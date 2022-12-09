Shamshabad, December 9: Cybercrimes are witnessing spike in the country. In another incident of cybercrime, fraudsters posing as police officers duped a man of Rs 35,500 by saying that they have a nude video of him on social media. The incident occurred at Shamshabad district in Telangana. After receiving a complaint from the victim, the police have launched a manhunt of the criminals.

The cyber fraudsters, who posed as cybercrime police officers, made the man believe that his nude video exists on social media. After taking the victim into confidence, the fraudsters demanded the amount from the man. They assured the victim that they will take down the video from social media after they get the amount that they demanded from him. Delhi Cyber Fraud: Man Poses As IPS Officer on Dating, Matrimonial Apps To Dupe Women, Arrested.

The victim paid the amount of Rs 35,500 to the fraudsters in two installments. The cyber fraudsters were harassing the victim even after he paid the sum, they were demanding more money from him by blackmailing him of the nude videos. Hyderabad Cyber Fraud: Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Duping Women on Social Media.

As per reports from TOI, the Shamshabad police inspector A Sreedhar Kumar said that the man was getting calls from the fraudsters since November 28, 2022. However, the police is still unsure if any such nude video of the man exists and said that the matter is still under probe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).