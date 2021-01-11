Hyderabad, Jan 11: One more person died due to consumption of adulterated toddy in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday, officials said. Komaraiah, 90, succumbed at his house in Vattiminapalle village, taking the death toll in the incident to two.

Earlier, one person died and over 200 others took ill due to adulteration of toddy in about a dozen villages of Nawabpet and Vikarabad 'mandals' or blocks since Saturday evening.

Billapati Krishna Reddy, 55, died at Pendlimadugu village in Vikarabad mandal died on Saturday. Officials said the number of those taken ill after consuming toddy is on the rise.

The Excise Department seized the toddy depot which supplied the drink and sent samples for investigation.

A toddy depot owned by one Narayana Goud near Chittigadda railway station was supplying toddy to 17 villages in the two mandals. Barring five villages, those who consumed the drink in 12 villages took ill.

As many as 80 people were admitted to the government hospital at Vikarabad while others were treated as out-patients for giddiness and frothing at the mouth.

Health workers conducted door-to-door survey after some of those who consumed the toddy started visiting the hospital. The victims were brought in ambulances from villages.

Initially, it was suspected that people were feeling sick because of some mysterious illness. The affected including men and women went into convulsions and fell unconscious.

Two persons, who were in critical condition, were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

