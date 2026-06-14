Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide in Vikarabad; Police Recover Note

A woman allegedly killed her two young children before dying by suicide at her residence in the Vikarabad district of Telangana. Local authorities discovered the bodies alongside a suicide note left by the deceased woman, which points to severe personal distress as the primary factor behind the incident. The matter came to light when family members and neighbors noticed a lack of activity at the residence. Upon entering the house, they discovered the bodies of the woman and her two children,as reported by TOI. Local police were immediately notified and dispatched a team to the scene to secure the area and initiate a preliminary investigation.

According to law enforcement officials, the preliminary evidence suggests the mother took the lives of her children before ending her own. While the exact method used has not been officially detailed pending autopsy results, police confirmed that a suicide note written by the woman was found at the scene. Telangana Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Jagtial After Alleged Harassment Over Marriage Proposal.

Investigators are currently verifying the authenticity of the note and analyzing its contents. Preliminary indications from the note suggest that the woman was under intense emotional or domestic strain, which allegedly drove her to take the extreme step. The bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem examinations to establish the precise cause and timing of the deaths. Telangana Shocker: Jilted Lover Dies After Mob Attack for Slitting Woman’s Throat in Public in Mahabubnagar.

The Vikarabad police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. Statements are being recorded from the woman’s husband, extended family members, and neighbors to reconstruct the timeline of events leading up to the tragedy and to ascertain if any external pressures contributed to her distress.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).