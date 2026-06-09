Telangana Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Jagtial After Alleged Harassment Over Marriage Proposal

A 20-year-old woman in Telangana's Jagtial district died by suicide after allegedly facing persistent harassment from a man who was pressuring her to accept his marriage proposal, police said. The incident has sparked concern over stalking and coercive behaviour, with authorities launching an investigation into the allegations. According to police, the woman had been subjected to repeated harassment by the accused, who allegedly continued to pressure her to marry him despite her unwillingness to do so. Investigators said the persistent advances caused significant emotional distress to the young woman.

The woman later died by suicide, prompting her family to approach the police with allegations that the continued harassment played a key role in the events leading up to her death. Hyderabad Shocker: Army Subedar Bludgeoned to Death by Wife and In-Laws Over Extramarital Affair in Medak Town.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials are examining evidence, recording statements from family members and witnesses, and verifying the allegations against the accused. Authorities have not disclosed all details of the investigation but said they are treating the matter seriously and will take action based on the findings of the probe. Telangana Shocker: Jilted Lover Dies After Mob Attack for Slitting Woman’s Throat in Public in Mahabubnagar.

Concerns Over Stalking and Coercive Behaviour

The case has renewed attention on incidents involving stalking, unwanted advances and pressure related to marriage proposals. Women's rights advocates have repeatedly highlighted the psychological impact such behaviour can have on victims, particularly when harassment continues over an extended period.

Legal provisions exist to address stalking, intimidation and harassment, and authorities have urged individuals facing such situations to seek assistance from law enforcement agencies at an early stage.

Telangana has witnessed several cases in recent years in which allegations of harassment, stalking or coercion have been linked to severe emotional distress among victims. Such incidents have prompted calls for stronger awareness, timely intervention and support mechanisms for women facing persistent harassment. Police said the investigation into the Jagtial case is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as inquiries continue.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).