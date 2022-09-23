Thane, September 23: A group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked the office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said. A video of the attack has also surfaced on social media. AIMIM Does Not Need Loyalty Certificate from RSS-BJP, Says Owaisi, Holds 'tiranga' Rally in Hyderabad.

Video of Attacking Person With Sticks and Road at AIMIM Office Went Viral:

Unknown persons attacked the #AIMIM party office in #Mumbra during the early hours of the night. 2 persons were badly injured. pic.twitter.com/CGuc1gE8Lh — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) September 23, 2022

"A group of around a dozen unidentified persons attacked the AIMIM office in Mumbra. Based on a complaint, an offence was registered in this connection," he said. The motive behind the attack is yet to be known, Kadlag said, adding that a probe is being carried out and no arrest has been made so far.