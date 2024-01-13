Thane, January 13: A massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of a multi-storeyed building in the Lodha housing complex here on Saturday, officials said. According to an official of the Dombivali Fire Brigade, the fire was reported from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building, and it quickly spread to several floors above and below.

A team of fire fighters along with water tankers rushed there and managed to douse the inferno in the E Wing of the upcoming Phase II of the housing complex, and now cooling operations have been launched. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Engulfs Thane Highrise

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a building at Khoni Palava near Dombivli. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty reported yet. (Video Source: Thane Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/jxUmZbeUp3 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The cause of the fire -- in which there were no reports of any casualties so far --is not known and further probe is underway by the police and the fire brigade.

