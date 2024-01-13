In Maharashtra's Mumbai, a massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in Dombivali on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire. Fortunately, rescue crews arrived in time to save the residents. According to an official of the Dombivali Fire Brigade, the fire was reported from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building at Lodha housing complex, and it quickly spread to several floors above and below. According to the authorities, the cause behind the fire remains unknown. Mumbai Fire: Level Two Blaze at High-Rise RA Residency Tower in Dadar (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire

A massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Dombivali, and several fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze Read More: https://t.co/yPk7HKMuss pic.twitter.com/G9lFesSxNu — NDTV (@ndtv) January 13, 2024

#Thane: A massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of a multi-storeyed building in the Lodha housing complex. According to an official of the Dombivali Fire Brigade, the fire was reported from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building, and it quickly spread to several floors… pic.twitter.com/2usawNSHim — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2024

