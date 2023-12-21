Mumbai, December 21: In a shocking incident in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane district, a man allegedly killed a stray dog with a stone in Kalyan. Police officials said that the accused identified as Om Prakash Munshi Singh has been booked for attacking and killing a female stray dog. The alleged incident occurred at the nullah of Malang Gad Road near Kashish International Hotel in Kalyan.

The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by Sonali Waghmare. In her complaint, Waghmare, who runs an NGO called "A Life for Animal Foundation", said that on December 16, she received a call from her activist about the alleged incident. Mumbai Dog Attack: Minor Girl Receives 45 Stitches After Pet Canine Attacks Her in Andheri, Case Registered Against Owner.

As per the FIR, the four-and-a-half-year-old female stray dog was reportedly seated in a nullah when the accused attacked and crushed her head with a stone. Arguably, a video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. A police officer said that eyewitnesses tried to stop Singh but he did not pay any heed.

The dog was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by Shyamla Rao, a resident of the area. However, the canine succumbed to its injuries on December 17. Following the incident, Waghmare approached cops and lodged a complaint against Singh. Mumbai: Police Sniffer Dog ‘Leo’ Finds Kidnapped Six-Year-Old in 90 Minutes in Andheri (Watch Video).

The accused has been booked under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Speaking about the incident, Mahendra Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector of Manpada Police Station, said, "No arrest has been made yet. We have issued a 41(A) notice to appear at the police station."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2023 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).