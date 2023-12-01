Mumbai, November 29: A sniffer dog of the Mumbai police’s Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad traced a kidnapped six-year-old boy in just 90 minutes, police said on Wednesday. Leo, a Doberman, found the boy 500 metres away from his house in Ashok Nagar slum in suburban Andheri (East) on early Friday morning. Mumbai Police Crime Branch Busts Child Trafficking Racket, 10 Accused Arrested.

The boy’s family approached the Powai police a little after midnight after an unidentified person abducted the child when he was playing outside his shanty, said an official. The family told the police that the boy had changed clothes before stepping out. The police brought in Leo and gave him the boy’s t-shirt to sniff. Mumbai Police Save Man From Malad Doing Online Search for ‘Ways To Commit Suicide’ After Being Alerted by Interpol.

Police Sniffer Dog ‘Leo’ Finds Kidnapped Boy

#WATCH | 'Leo' - the sniffer dog of the Mumbai police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad’s (BDDS) sniffer dog traced a kidnapped six-year-old boy in the Andheri (East) area. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the area, police took the help of the dog squad. The sniffer dog… pic.twitter.com/0aHFokMBey — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

Soon, Leo led the police team to the boy, apparently abandoned by the unidentified kidnapper in panic, the official said. Police are conducting further probe, he added.

