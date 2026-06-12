Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Warm and Humid With Morning Drizzle Expected

Thane residents can expect a warm and humid day on Friday, 12 June 2026, with the day's temperature set to reach a high of 32°C. While the afternoon is predicted to be mainly clear, the morning hours may see light drizzle, offering a brief respite from the rising heat. The "feels like" temperature is anticipated to be around 36°C due to the prevailing humidity levels of 67%.

Current Weather in Thane, India — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 67% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thane — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 32°C Light drizzle 47% 14 km/h 10:00 34°C Light drizzle 39% 17 km/h 12:00 36°C Mainly clear 23% 17 km/h 14:00 36°C Mainly clear 8% 17 km/h 16:00 34°C Mainly clear 3% 17 km/h 18:00 32°C Mainly clear 1% 15 km/h 20:00 31°C Mainly clear 0% 13 km/h 22:00 30°C Mainly clear 4% 13 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the day, wind speeds will remain moderate, averaging around 14-17 km/h. The hourly outlook indicates a possibility of light drizzle and a rain chance of 47% at 8:00 AM, which is expected to gradually decrease as the day progresses. By midday, the rain probability will significantly drop to around 23%, with the conditions turning mainly clear. This trend is set to continue into the afternoon and evening, with rain chances becoming negligible.

For those heading out, it's advisable to dress in light, breathable clothing to cope with the warm and humid conditions. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat for the early morning hours is a prudent measure. Commuters might experience slightly damp conditions during the commute, but major disruptions due to rain are not anticipated. Staying hydrated will be key to combating the 'feels like' temperature, which will be higher than the actual mercury.

The weather on Friday, 12 June 2026, presents a mixed bag for Thane. While the bulk of the day is forecast to be clear, the early morning might bring light showers. Residents can stay updated with the latest Thane weather update as conditions evolve. The prevailing warmth and humidity are typical for this time of year as the region anticipates the full onset of the monsoon season, with early reports suggesting the monsoon's arrival in nearby Mumbai is still a topic of discussion.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).