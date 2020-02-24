Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Wonderful Visit: Trump Writes in Sabarmati Ashram's Visitor Book

Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: Following his trip to Sabarmati Ashram, US President Donald Trump on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'wonderful visit'.

"To my great Friend prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thank you for this wonderful visit," wrote Trump in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram.Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the Ashram after landing at Ahmedabad Airport. What Donald Trump Wrote in The Visitor's Book at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad; See Pic.

Upon arrival at the Ashram, the US President and the First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Trumps were seen spinning the Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump, along with PM Modi, also garlanded a photo of Mahatma Gandhi.The two leaders will also address the "Namaste Trump" event at the Motera Stadium in a short while from now before the US President departs for Agra where he along with his wife will visit the Taj Mahal.