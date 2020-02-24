What Donald Trump Wrote in The Visitor's Book at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad; See Pic

US President Donald Trump at Sabarmati Ashram (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday begin their two-day India visit. The team Trump was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as they arrived a little before noon. Soon on reaching Ahmedabad, the First US couple went to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930. Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump India Visit Live News Updates.

The 15-minute visit witnessed PM Modi taking Trump and Melania through the ashram and explaining them fascinating aspects of the ashram. The two world leaders also garlanded Mahatma Gandhi's portrait. Before heading to Motera stadium, Trump wrote a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram. The POTUS wrote, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!" Donald Trump, PM Modi Garland Mahatma Gandhi's Portrait at Sabarmati Ashram, Spin 'Charkha'; See Pics and Videos.

Meanwhile, Trump and Modi are expected to inaugurate Motera stadium and jointly address a gathering at the world's largest cricket stadium. The mega event is in lines with "Howdy! Modi" event held in Texas in September last year. The tour comes just ahead of US elections 2020 in November.