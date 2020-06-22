Cosmetic and reconstructive treatments have transformed over the years, helping people achieve the best versions of themselves. The safest way to undergo a plastic surgical treatment is to find a reliable and realistic doctor who never over-promises. One such notable and well-known Board Certified Plastic Surgeon is Dr. Carlos Mata, better known as Dr. Scottsdale.

With a specialization in surgical and non-surgical treatments, Dr. Scottsdale’s clinic offers several options. “The best doctor is one who always does what is right for the patient and takes pride in it.” We spoke to Dr. Scottsdale to clarify some common queries that potential patients have, one of them being the difference between botox and fillers.

So, How are Botox and Fillers Different?

Botox and fillers target different kinds of wrinkles. Dynamic wrinkles or wrinkles that move are mostly treated with Botox. These lines are the result of muscle movement, such as the crow feet near the eyes when someone smiles or the forehead lines when someone raises their eyebrows. The goal of Botox is to relax muscles reducing the movement and thereby the appearance of lines/wrinkles.

On the other hand, static wrinkles or wrinkles that don’t move are treated with fillers or sometimes a combination of botox and fillers. Fillers add volume and lift the skin making the wrinkles less noticeable. Fillers are also used for facial balancing and to enhance certain areas. It can be used to add volume to the lips, cheeks, jawline, nose, etc.

Not all Lines Demand the Same Treatment

In the case of Botox, it reduces muscle movement, improves skin appearance, and the formation of lines or wrinkles. It is something like making your bed and not sleeping in it. However, fillers take a used mattress that is collapsing and fills it, thereby giving it a new lease of life. But the more you use it, the sooner it will cave in again. Fillers have two functions: fill-up something, like deep lines, wrinkles; or increase volume, like for the cheeks or chin. They can make you look refreshed, less tired, and hence, are highly preferred by a lot of people and need to be redone every 1-2 years on average.

Some Generic Tips

Dr. Scottsdale believes that less is always more. Always analyze your needs and rely on minimally invasive surgery. This can help you get a consistent result compared to full-blown surgery and unrealistic expectations, while also being cost-effective. Cosmetic or plastic surgery is never about weight - it is about fat distribution. It all depends on what you want to see. “Be your own kind of beautiful. My goal is to help people be beautiful on their terms. I always try to give natural results. Nothing is more precious than one’s health. If it doesn’t support one’s health, I don’t do it.”

Dr. Scottsdale has built the brand with years of hard work and commitment. It is unique to him and the Scottsdale Arizona area. His clinic offers treatments that include Breast Augmentation, Mommy Makeover, Brazilian Butt Lift, Breast lift, Breast Reductions, Facelifts, Body Contouring like Liposuction, Tummy Tucks, Massive Weight Loss Surgery, arm, and Leg Surgery, Fat Transfers to almost any body part including the genital area.

Dr. Scottsdale is passionate about cleft palate reconstruction and hand surgeries for children. He often travels on medical mission trips to other countries to help those in need. In the past, he has visited Guatemala, Laos, Mexico, Ecuador, and other places to operate on challenging cases for adults and children.