Mumbai, September 5: The European Union has officially banned an ingredient found in gel nail polish. The ban on the Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO), a common ingredient in nail polish, has been prohibited in all cosmetic products. Notably, the ban came into effect on Monday, September 1. The ban on gels with TPO has forced salons, brands, and beauty fans to rethink what's behind the glossy coat. So what is TPO? Why did Europe ban trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide?

What Is TPO? Why Has Europe Banned the Ingredient Found in Gel Nail Polish?

Accoding to reports, TPO is an ingredient which is commonly found in gel nail polish. The prohibited substance reportedly gives nails a super glossy sheen and a quick dry time under UV or LED light. However, the European Union has deemed TPO toxic after several studies revealed that the ingredient used in gel nail polish can cause fertility issues and adversely affect reproductive health. TPO is a chemical which is widely used in gel nail polishes to help them dry faster and last longer. Taliban Bans Beauty Salons in Afghanistan: From Ban on Visiting Parks and Gyms to Asking Women To Cover Their Face in Public; List of Things Taliban Banned After Taking Control of Afghanistan.

Usually, gel nail polish is cured under UV or LED light, thereby resulting in a hard and durable manicure. Gaining popularity since the 2000s, gels create a long-lasting and high-shine finish, unlike traditional nail polish. While not all gel polishes contain TPO but most of them have the banned chemical as an ingredient. The European Union has said that the health risks associated with TPO are too high. Notably, Europe has labelled Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide as "carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic to reproduction" (CMR).

What Are Experts Saying?

According to a report in the New York Post, experts have suggested that the ban is a precautionary measure rather than a preventive one. Wonder why? They believe that the evidence linking TPO to poor health outcomes is primarily based on studies conducted on animals. Speaking to Wellness Pulse, Dr. Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist at DermOnDemand, said, "The European Union is banning it out of caution, since even though we don’t yet have large-scale human studies proving harm, the potential risks were enough to warrant stricter regulation." Car Ban: Sale of Gas and Diesel Cars To Be Banned From 2035 in These Countries, Here's Why.

It must be noted that TPO is not only used in gel nail polish but also as a photoinitiator in dental fillings. However, the ban on TPO in Europe applies only to cosmetic ingredients. Before the ban on TPO, the ingredient was available only for professional use and at a maximum concentration of 5 per cent. However, the European Union's ban on TPO has been extended to the sale, marketing and use of products that contain it.

Meanwhile, the United States is yet to legislate on the use of TPO, with the TPO-based products still allowed in salons across all 50 states.

