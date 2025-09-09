Fact Check: Did Doja Cat Really Eat Red Lipstick at MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet? Know Truth Behind Viral Claim (Watch Video)

Singer Doja Cat once again stole the spotlight at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York, USA. But this time, it was not just for the rapper's bold fashion. A viral video from the VMAs shows Doja Cat on the red carpet as she applies striking red lipstick on her lips. To everyone’s shock, the next moment, Doja Cat bites into the lipstick and chews it like gum! The moment left fans stunned and social media buzzing. Did Doja really eat an actual lipstick? Our Fact Check reveals the truth! Read on to find out. ‘Not Engaged’: Rapper Doja Cat Rubbishes Engagement Reports With Rumoured Boyfriend Joseph Quinn.

Doja Cat Eats Red Lipstick at MTV VMAs 2025 – Watch Video:

NOT DOJA EATING HER OWN LIPSTICK LMFAOOO THIS DIVA😭😭😭 #VMA pic.twitter.com/jLVhLezWaP — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 7, 2025

Doja Cat’s Lipstick-Eating Stunt Sparks Viral Buzz

Dressed in a dramatic harlequin-print Balmain minidress adorned with pink crystals, and paired with a voluminous '90s-inspired blonde wig, Doja Cat accessorised her look with a lipstick-shaped clutch that matched her now-viral stunt. As the clip spread like wildfire, many called it bizarre, while others speculated it was a marketing stunt.

Truth Behind Doja Cat's Viral Lipstick Moment

It turns out, the lipstick-eating moment of Doja Cat was not as shocking as it looked because it wasn’t real lipstick at all. Our Fact Check revealed that the entire stunt was a clever publicity move by MAC Cosmetics to announce Doja Cat as their new Global Brand Ambassador. The lipstick was specially crafted to be edible by French-Swiss pastry chef and chocolatier Amaury Guichon, known as “The Chocolate Guy”. HOT! Doja Cat Kisses Female Dancer During Coachella 2024 Performance (Watch Video)

MAC Cosmetics Clarifies Doja Cat's Lipstick Gimmick – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics)

MAC Cosmetics Reveals Doja Cat Ate Chocolate Lipstick

According to a behind-the-scenes video shared by MAC Cosmetics on Instagram, Chef Guichon created over two dozen chocolate replicas of the brand’s iconic lipstick shade “Lady Danger.” The chocolate lipstick was filled with caramel, painted in the perfect red hue, and even featured the MAC logo carved on the side, making it nearly identical to the original product.

MAC captioned the video, “You didn’t really think we’d let @dojacat eat Lady Danger…did you? We brought in @amauryguichon to help her bite the lipstick bullet on the red carpet of music’s biggest night.” FIFA Club WC Final 2025: Doja Cat, J Balvin, Tems To Perform at Halftime Show of FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium.

Doja Cat Lipstick Viral Claim - True or False?

After the Fact Check, we conclude that Doja Cat did not actually eat a real lipstick at the MTV VMAs 2025. She ate an edible lipstick, a specially created chocolate replica made for a marketing activity to promote MAC Cosmetics. While the shocking moment grabbed headlines and stirred debate online, it was all part of a planned campaign and a sweet one at that. It served its purpose.

Claim : Singer Doja Cat bit into and ate her red lipstick on the MTV VMAs 2025 red carpet. Conclusion : Doja Cat’s lipstick stunt on MTV VMAs 2025 red carpet was fake. The singer bit into a lipstick but it was an edible chocolate lipstick made by MAC Cosmetics for a marketing campaign. Full of Trash Clean

