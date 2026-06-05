Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect 100% Rain Chance with a High of 28°C

Thiruvananthapuram is set to experience a day dominated by rain as the region braces for significant precipitation on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The weather forecast indicates a near certainty of rain throughout the day, with a 100% chance of precipitation predicted. Residents can expect moderate to slight rain showers to persist, making it a wet start and continuation of the weekend.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Thiruvananthapuram, India — Saturday, 06 June 2026 High 28°C Low 24°C Conditions Moderate rain showers Chance of Rain 100% Max Wind 24 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Thiruvananthapuram — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 25°C Slight rain showers 97% 4 km/h 03:00 24°C Moderate rain showers 100% 8 km/h 06:00 25°C Slight rain showers 99% 10 km/h 09:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 100% 16 km/h 12:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 97% 17 km/h 15:00 27°C Slight rain showers 96% 21 km/h 18:00 25°C Slight rain 96% 17 km/h 21:00 25°C Slight rain showers 97% 18 km/h

Thiruvananthapuram, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with temperatures around 25°C in the early hours, accompanied by slight rain showers and a high chance of rain at 97%. As the morning progresses, the intensity is expected to pick up, with moderate rain showers and a 100% rain probability around 3 AM, dropping slightly to 24°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 28°C around midday, with moderate drizzle and a 97% chance of rain, before starting to gradually decrease in the evening. The maximum wind speed is anticipated to be around 24 km/h, potentially picking up to 21 km/h in the mid-afternoon.

Recent weather reports have highlighted the intensifying monsoon across Kerala, with Thiruvananthapuram being under an orange alert, signalling the potential for heavy rainfall. This underscores the forecast for a consistently wet day in the capital city. The India Meteorological Department has previously issued warnings for significant weather activity, suggesting that the monsoon is making a strong presence in the region.

For those planning their Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram, preparedness for rain is key. Carrying umbrellas and waterproof gear will be essential for outdoor activities. Commuting may be affected by wet roads and reduced visibility at times, so allowing extra travel time is advisable. Given the persistent humidity and rain, staying hydrated and ensuring adequate ventilation indoors will also be important for comfort and health. Residents should stay updated on local weather advisories, especially if venturing out during periods of moderate rain showers.

The outlook suggests a predominantly rainy day for Thiruvananthapuram, with temperatures remaining mild but the constant presence of rain being the dominant weather feature. The high is expected to hover around 28°C, with the low dipping to approximately 24°C overnight. The consistent 100% chance of rain means that outdoor plans should definitely factor in the likelihood of wet conditions throughout Saturday.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).