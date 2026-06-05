Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms and 69% Chance of Rain With a High of 33°C
Mumbai's weather on Saturday, June 6, is predicted to be dominated by thunderstorms and a high chance of rain. Expect temperatures to reach a high of 33 degrees Celsius, with a 69 per cent probability of rainfall throughout the day. Residents should prepare for wet conditions and potential travel disruptions.
Mumbai is set to experience a weather pattern marked by significant thunderstorm activity and a high chance of rain on Saturday, 06 June 2026. Residents can expect a day with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 28°C and a high of 33°C, under predominantly cloudy skies.
|Tomorrow's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Saturday, 06 June 2026
|
High
33°C
|
Low
28°C
|
Conditions
Thunderstorm
|
Chance of Rain
69%
|
Max Wind
15 km/h
|Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Saturday, 06 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|30°C
|Thunderstorm
|69%
|9 km/h
|03:00
|29°C
|Thunderstorm
|66%
|6 km/h
|06:00
|28°C
|Thunderstorm
|61%
|6 km/h
|09:00
|30°C
|Light drizzle
|45%
|8 km/h
|12:00
|33°C
|Thunderstorm
|41%
|12 km/h
|15:00
|33°C
|Thunderstorm
|40%
|15 km/h
|18:00
|31°C
|Mainly clear
|54%
|13 km/h
|21:00
|31°C
|Thunderstorm
|52%
|8 km/h
Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a substantial 69% chance of rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms persisting throughout the day. Early morning hours, from midnight to 6 AM, will see temperatures around 29-30°C with a high probability of thunderstorms and rain. While the rain might ease to a light drizzle around 9 AM, thunderstorms are predicted to return with full force by midday, persisting through the afternoon.
The maximum wind speeds are expected to be around 15 km/h, primarily in the afternoon. While the evening, around 6 PM, might see a brief period of mainly clear skies, thunderstorms are likely to re-emerge later in the night. This persistent atmospheric instability calls for caution and preparedness for wet conditions across the city. Thane Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with a High of 36°C.
For those planning their Saturday, 06 June 2026, it is advisable to carry umbrellas and wear light, waterproof clothing. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain and possibly waterlogged roads, particularly during the morning and afternoon thunderstorm periods. Staying hydrated is also important, despite the rainy conditions, as the general humidity levels will remain high.
This forecast comes amidst reports of varied weather across Maharashtra, with some regions experiencing hot conditions while others, including Mumbai, are seeing a return of rain and thunderstorms. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest Mumbai weather updates as the situation can evolve rapidly, especially with the ongoing monsoon patterns.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).