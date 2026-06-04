Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Slight Rain Showers and 27°C Temperature

Thiruvananthapuram is set to experience a day marked by consistent rain showers and high humidity as the southwest monsoon officially arrives in the region. On Thursday, 04 June 2026, residents can expect a daytime temperature of around 27°C, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 30°C due to the substantial 87% humidity. The city will also be breezy, with wind speeds averaging 23 km/h. This Thiruvananthapuram weather update comes as local reports indicate the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the monsoon's arrival over Kerala, a development that had been anticipated following earlier delays.

Current Weather in Thiruvananthapuram, India — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Slight rain showers Humidity 87% Wind Speed 23 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thiruvananthapuram — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 15:00 27°C Slight rain showers 100% 22 km/h 17:00 26°C Slight rain showers 100% 23 km/h 19:00 26°C Light drizzle 100% 18 km/h 21:00 25°C Slight rain showers 100% 18 km/h 23:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 100% 18 km/h 01:00 25°C Slight rain showers 100% 16 km/h 03:00 25°C Slight rain showers 100% 14 km/h 05:00 25°C Moderate rain showers 100% 16 km/h

Thiruvananthapuram, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Thiruvananthapuram weather today suggests a persistent pattern of rain throughout the day and into the night. Starting from 15:00 with 100% rain probability and slight showers, the conditions are expected to continue. By 17:00, the temperature will slightly dip to 26°C, with wind speed at 23 km/h. Evening hours will see light drizzle around 19:00, transitioning back to slight rain showers by 21:00, with temperatures hovering around 25-26°C. As the night progresses, moderate drizzle is anticipated around 23:00, with slight showers returning by 01:00 on Friday. The pre-dawn hours will see temperatures remain around 25°C, with a forecast of moderate rain showers by 05:00, ensuring the rainy weather in Thiruvananthapuram persists. IMD Kerala Monsoon Forecast 2026: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit State on June 4; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across India.

Given the likelihood of continuous rain and high humidity, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Light, waterproof clothing and umbrellas will be essential for stepping out. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slower travel times due to wet road conditions. The high humidity, coupled with the temperatures, might also lead to feeling warmer than the actual reading, so staying hydrated is crucial. While no severe weather alerts for Thiruvananthapuram have been highlighted for today, the persistent nature of the rainfall warrants attention, particularly if any localised waterlogging occurs.

This forecast for Thiruvananthapuram weather today underscores the transition into the monsoon season, a critical period for the region's agriculture and water resources. The arrival of the monsoon often brings relief from the pre-monsoon heat but also introduces challenges related to daily life and travel. The consistent rain showers and breezy conditions are typical of the initial phase of the southwest monsoon, and further updates on its progress will be closely monitored.

The Thiruvananthapuram temperature is expected to remain relatively stable throughout the forecast period, with only minor fluctuations between 25°C and 27°C. However, the combination of rain, high humidity, and wind means the overall experience of the weather will be damp and breezy. This Thiruvananthapuram weather update is vital for planning daily activities, from work commutes to any outdoor engagements, ensuring preparedness for the prevailing atmospheric conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).