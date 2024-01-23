Chennai, January 23: Two final-year law students of the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchirappalli have been suspended for a year and booked by the police for allegedly forcing their Dalit classmate to drink urine mixed with a soft drink on January 6.

The News9 reported that the victim, who belongs to a scheduled caste, lodged a complaint with the university Vice-Chancellor V Nagaraj after he learnt about the humiliation from his classmates, who mocked him in the class the next day. The university formed an interim fact-finding inquiry committee of three professors, which confirmed that the two accused students had ragged the victim and mixed urine in his drink in the hostel room. Tamil Nadu Shocker: MBA Student Slits Friend's Throat on Bus Allegedly After He Stops Talking to Him in Karur.

Action Against Students:

Based on the committee’s report, the university Registrar, M Balakrishnan, filed a police complaint against the two students on January 18 and suspended them till January 2025. The Executive Committee of the university will take a final decision on the matter on January 30. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched a probe. The two accused students are yet to be arrested.

In another incident, nine students of the Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Cheyyar of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district were suspended last year after a video of them beating up their juniors went viral on social media. Shawarma Kills Girl in Tamil Nadu: Class Nine Student Dies After Eating Chicken Shawarma in Nammakkal.

In the video, taken purportedly by another student, the first-year students wearing a shirt and a lungi were seen being whipped with a rope by their seniors. The incident had reportedly taken place a few days ago at the Adi Dravidar Government Welfare Hostel for Men.

