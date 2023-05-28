The 76th film festival on the French Cote d'Azur saw a record number of female directors in the competition. The Palme d'Or award for best film went to "Anatomy of a Fall," directed by Justine Triet.The prestigious Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony is taking place, in a competition with no clear frontrunner for the best film category.

This year's Cannes festival was marked by a record number of female directors, with seven of the 21 films in the competition made by women, including newcomers and long-established auteurs.

Justine Triet, 44, claimed the main prize, with "Anatomy of a Fall" awarded the coveted Palme d'Or award for best film.

Best actor and actress awards

In the best actress category, Turkey's Merve Dizdar got the nod for the film "About Dry Grasses," the latest from festival favorite Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

The best actor nod went to Japan's Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days," a film by German director Wim Wenders of touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.

More to follow ...

