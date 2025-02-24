Thiruvananthapuram, February 24: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old youth, identified as Afsan, living in the capital city suburbs killed five people on Monday evening. However, after the gruesome incident, the accused took an auto rickshaw and surrendered before the police where he informed them that he has consumed poison. Police immediately took him to the Medical College hospital here.

Among the murdered are the Afsan’s 13-year-old brother; his 19-year-old girlfriend, who was also brought to his home and murdered; his grandmother; his father’s sister and her husband Lateef. Afsan also brutally attacked his mother who has now been admitted to the Medical College hospital in a serious condition. According to the police, Afsana’s father runs a spare parts shop abroad which went into looses and he had borrowed money from several people. Palakkad Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Brick Over Family Dispute in Kerala, Gets Thrashed by Neighbours; Arrested.

With the business in serious trouble and after borrowing money those who borrowed the money started troubling Afsana. The local CPI-M legislator D.K. Murali under whose constituency this gruesome murder took place said he knows this family well. “This is unbelievable what has happened and the entire town at Venjaramoodu is in a state of shock. The five murders took place at three houses located in two different police station limits. I fail to understand what’s happening,” said Murali. Kerala Police Investigate Shocking Murder Confession by Man.

Even though Afsana has testified that he did the gory crime because he realised that there was no way out, the police are trying to unravel if there was any other motive. “Only after the police reached Afsana’s house, we realised that something has happened, as they were seen breaking the lock of the gate. The police forced open the house and found the three dead bodies. His mother also was unconscious but she was quickly moved to the Medical College hospital,” said a local who was with the police team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).