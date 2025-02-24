Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) Kerala Police on Monday launched an investigation after a 23-year-old man appeared at the Venjarammoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, confessing that he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother.

While the police confirmed three deaths, they are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, as the incident allegedly occurred in different locations.

More details are awaited.

