Palakkad, February 23: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Kerala, where a man allegedly killed his 54-year-old mother over a family dispute in Palakkad. The victim, a tribal woman, was murdered in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, at Pudur in Attapadi, Palakkad. The deceased was identified as Resi, while her son was identified as Reghu.

Accoding to a report in The Times of India, Reghu killed his mother with a brick at around 3:30 AM. It is reported that there was an ongoing family dispute between Reghu and his mother. Police officials said that Resi asked her son not to go out when he stepped out of the house in the dark to go to a nearby house. Following this, Resi asked his mother to come out. Kerala Shocker: BTech Student From Mizoram Stabbed to Death in Thiruvananthapuram, Batchmate Arrested.

When Resi stepped out, Reghu allegedly hit his mother on the head with a brick multiple times. Hearing Resi's cry for help, her elder son and neighbours rushed to her aide. However, she died at the house itself. Amid this, neighbours thrashed Reghu, who was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment at Kottathara govt tribal hospital.

While the police have recorded Reghu's arrest, local residents claimed that the accused was suffering from mental health issues. In a separate incident, a 35-year-old Vallakadavu native was booked for misbehaving with women inside a KSRTC bus on Friday evening, February 21. Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Arrested for Raping Woman Twice Whom He Befriended Through Social Media.

It is learned that the accused, Muneer Sulthan, jumped out of the bus after the women raised the alarm.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

