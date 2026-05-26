Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Begins Ground Investigation, Visits Crime Scene; Victim’s Kin Statement Recorded

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started its on-ground probe into the death of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, marking a major development in the high-profile case that has triggered allegations of dowry harassment and demands for an independent investigation. Officials from the central agency visited the alleged crime scene, examined records related to the case, and recorded statements from Sharma’s family members on Tuesday, as reported by TOI. Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. The case initially began as a local police investigation before being transferred to the CBI following intervention by the Supreme Court and growing public scrutiny.

CBI Re-registers FIR, Takes Over Investigation

The CBI has re-registered the FIR originally lodged at Katara Hills police station and formally taken over the investigation from the Bhopal Police. A five-member team led by a superintendent-rank officer has reportedly been assigned to the case. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh Demanded INR 2 Lakh During ‘Vidai’, Says CBI FIR.

According to reports, the agency has booked Sharma’s husband and mother-in-law in connection with allegations linked to dowry harassment, domestic violence, and mental harassment. Investigators are also reviewing forensic material, medical reports, and statements collected during the earlier probe conducted by the state police and special investigation teams.

Crime Scene Examined, Family Statements Recorded

As part of its initial field investigation, the CBI team visited the residence where Sharma was found dead. Officials also interacted with members of her family and reviewed documentation connected to the case. Twisha Sharma’s Final Rites Today in Bhopal After 2nd Autopsy by AIIMS Delhi Team.

The probe is expected to focus on the sequence of events leading up to her death, the allegations made by her family, and inconsistencies raised during earlier stages of the investigation. Media reports have stated that investigators are also examining claims made by Sharma’s husband during questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), including statements related to personal and financial disputes.

Supreme Court Oversight and Public Attention

The case drew national attention after Sharma’s family alleged foul play and questioned the initial handling of the investigation. The Supreme Court later took note of the matter and directed that the probe be transferred to the CBI to ensure an impartial inquiry.

The Madhya Pradesh government subsequently granted consent for the central agency to take over the case. The Supreme Court also acknowledged the state government’s decision to recommend a CBI inquiry while stressing the need for a fair and transparent investigation.

Second Autopsy Conducted

Amid continuing controversy, a second autopsy was conducted by a medical team from AIIMS Delhi after concerns were raised regarding the initial postmortem findings. Sharma’s cremation took place in Bhopal after the second examination was completed. The results of the fresh medical examination are expected to play an important role in the ongoing investigation.

Case Continues to Draw Scrutiny

The death of Twisha Sharma has remained under intense public and legal scrutiny, with protests, social media campaigns, and demands from family members for accountability continuing over the past two weeks. The CBI’s entry into the case is now being viewed as a significant step toward establishing the circumstances surrounding her death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).