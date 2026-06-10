Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Receives Second Post-Mortem Report, Investigation Gains Momentum

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received the second post-mortem report in the death case of model and actor Twisha Sharma, a development expected to play a key role in determining the next course of the probe. The report, prepared by a team of forensic experts from AIIMS Delhi following a court-ordered second autopsy, is likely to assist investigators in reconstructing the circumstances surrounding her death.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The case drew nationwide attention after her family alleged dowry harassment and questioned the initial findings, prompting demands for an independent investigation. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Retired District Judge Giribala Singh, Son Samarth Singh Sent to Judicial Remand Till June 16.

Second Autopsy Ordered Amid Questions Over Twisha Sharma's Death

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered a second post-mortem examination after concerns were raised regarding the circumstances of Sharma's death and the findings of the initial autopsy. A team of specialists from AIIMS Delhi conducted the examination in Bhopal in late May.

Investigators were awaiting the report before carrying out several crucial investigative steps, including a reconstruction of the scene and forensic analysis of events leading up to Sharma's death. Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI at Former District Judge Giribala Singh’s Residence Recreates Victim’s Final Moments Using Dummy (Watch Videos).

CBI Likely to Intensify Probe

Sources indicate that the CBI will now examine the findings of both post-mortem reports alongside forensic evidence already collected during the investigation. The agency has previously visited Sharma's matrimonial home, gathered evidence, and questioned individuals connected to the case.

Investigators are also expected to compare medical observations from the second autopsy with statements recorded from family members, witnesses, and healthcare professionals who interacted with Sharma before her death.

The death of the 33-year-old former beauty pageant winner sparked widespread public concern after her family alleged that she had been subjected to prolonged harassment related to dowry demands. Messages and social media communications attributed to Sharma before her death further intensified calls for a thorough investigation. Following public pressure and legal proceedings, the case was transferred to the CBI to ensure an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The investigation remains under close judicial and public scrutiny. Sharma's husband and mother-in-law have faced allegations linked to harassment and cruelty, while investigators continue to examine whether any criminal liability arises from the evidence collected so far.

Meanwhile, Sharma's family has continued to pursue legal remedies in related matters, including issues concerning official documentation and ongoing court proceedings connected to the case.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, married advocate Samarth Singh and was residing in Bhopal. Her death on May 12 led to allegations of dowry-related abuse and demands for a fresh forensic examination. The High Court's decision to order a second autopsy and the subsequent CBI investigation have made the case one of the most closely watched criminal probes in Madhya Pradesh in recent months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).