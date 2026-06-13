UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Document Update Deadline Till June 2027; Know How To Update Online
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for cardholders to update their Aadhaar documents free of charge until June 14, 2027. This extension provides citizens with additional time to upload their latest proof of identity and proof of address documents without incurring any service fees, provided the update is completed digitally.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for cardholders to update their Aadhaar documents free of charge until June 14, 2027. This extension provides citizens with additional time to upload their latest proof of identity and proof of address documents without incurring any service fees, provided the update is completed digitally.
Focus on Database Accuracy
The initiative is primarily aimed at individuals who received their unique identification cards many years ago and have not updated their records since. By updating these documents, the authority aims to improve data accuracy and enhance the overall efficiency of Aadhaar-linked verification services across the country. How To Download Aadhaar Card: Know Step-by-Step Guide for E-Aadhaar.
Cardholders can access the free service exclusively through the official myAadhaar web portal. The fee waiver does not apply to updates requested at physical enrolment centers. How to Change Your Home Address Using the New Aadhaar App: Complete Step-by-Step Guide.
Step-by-Step Online Update Process
To complete the document verification process online, users can follow these structured steps:
-
Visit the official myAadhaar portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) and log in using the Aadhaar card credentials and the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.
-
Review the identity and address details displayed on the profile screen.
-
If the displayed information is accurate, confirm the data by selecting the verification acknowledgement checkbox.
-
Select the appropriate identity document from the provided drop-down list and upload a digital copy. Files must be under 2 MB in size and formatted as a JPEG, PNG, or PDF.
-
Select the corresponding address document from the drop-down menu, upload the file following the same size and format constraints, and submit the final consent.
Service Adjustments and Center Visits
In tandem with the deadline extension, UIDAI announced that the legacy mAadhaar application will be retired. Cardholders are encouraged to download the newly launched Aadhaar application, which introduces upgraded privacy controls, secure QR-based sharing features, and direct access to essential identity management services.
While document re-verification remains free online, certain profile changes still require in-person processing. Updates involving biometric data—such as fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs—cannot be managed through the web portal. Similarly, any corrections to a cardholder's name, gender, registered mobile number, or date of birth necessitate a mandatory visit to a physical Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).