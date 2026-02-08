New Delhi, February 8: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a streamlined digital process for updating home addresses through its newly launched Aadhaar app. As of February 2026, the update marks a significant shift in how citizens manage their identity documents, moving away from the traditional requirement of visiting physical enrollment centers.

The transition to a mobile-first approach is designed to improve accessibility for working professionals, senior citizens, and those residing in remote areas. By leveraging smartphone technology and enhanced security protocols, the UIDAI aims to reduce the administrative burden on both the government and the public.

The Digital Update Process

The new app allows users to modify their residential details entirely online. To initiate an update, users must have a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar for OTP (One-Time Password) verification. The system also introduces multi-factor authentication, including the option for biometric or face authentication, to ensure the security of the data modification. Aadhaar Update Drive: UIDAI Completes Mandatory Biometric Updates for Over 1 Crore Schoolchildren.

The process requires users to log in, navigate to the "Address Update" section, and provide a valid proof of residence. Alternatively, for those without personal documents, the app allows for updates based on the Aadhaar details of a family member living at the same address.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Your Address

Download and Log In: Install the official Aadhaar app and log in using your Aadhaar number and registered mobile phone.

Select Service: Navigate to the "Services" section and choose "Address Update."

Upload Documents: Upload a clear scan or photograph of a valid address proof, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Verification: Complete the face authentication process to confirm your identity.

Payment: Pay a nominal processing fee of approximately INR 75 to finalize the request.

Once submitted, the UIDAI verifies the information. Most updates are reflected in the system within a few days, though some may take up to two weeks depending on verification requirements. How To Verify Your Mobile Number and Email Linked to Aadhaar; Step-by-Step Guide for Verification of Aadhaar Contact Details.

Enhanced Security and Convenience

A key feature of the 2026 update is the integration of face authentication. This layer of security is intended to prevent identity theft and fraudulent changes to the Aadhaar database. By requiring a live facial scan, the app ensures that the person requesting the change is indeed the cardholder.

For frequent movers and those utilizing government subsidies or banking services, keeping address details current is essential. This digital shift not only saves time but also ensures that citizens can maintain accurate records for seamless access to official services across India.

