Mumbai, February 12: In a major move to modernise digital identity, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched a next-generation Aadhaar App on January 28. This new platform, designed to align with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, allows the nation's 142 crore Aadhaar holders to download, share, and verify their identity with enhanced privacy. As of February 12, the digital "e-Aadhaar" remains legally equivalent to the physical card, providing a secure alternative for everything from hotel check-ins to financial services.

Downloading Aadhaar Card via the MyAadhaar Portal

The most common method for obtaining your digital Aadhaar is through the official UIDAI web portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. This remains the preferred route for users who need a high-quality PDF copy for printing. How to Change Your Home Address Using the New Aadhaar App: Complete Step-by-Step Guide.

Visit the Portal: Navigate to the official website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Select 'Download Aadhaar': Located under the "Get Aadhaar" section.

Enter Credentials: You can use your 12-digit Aadhaar Number, 16-digit Virtual ID (VID), or 28-digit Enrolment ID (EID) found on your enrolment slip.

OTP Verification: A One-Time Password will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Choose 'Masked' or Regular: You can opt for a "Masked Aadhaar," which hides the first eight digits of your number for added security.

Download: Click "Verify & Download" to save the PDF.

The New 2026 Aadhaar App Experience

The newly unveiled Aadhaar App (reimagined from the previous mAadhaar) is the government's latest tool for "pocket-sized" identity management.

One App, Multiple Profiles: Designed for Indian households, a single smartphone can now manage up to five Aadhaar profiles, allowing family members to share one device.

Face Authentication: The app now supports Face RD (Registered Device) technology. Users can download their profiles by simply scanning their faces, reducing reliance on OTPs in areas with poor cellular reception.

Selective Sharing: Following the principle of "data minimisation," the app allows you to share only specific attributes (like your photo or date of birth) via a secure QR code, rather than your entire Aadhaar profile.

Using DigiLocker and UMANG App

For citizens who prefer a centralised "digital wallet", Aadhaar is also available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Once you log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, you can "issue" your Aadhaar card in your dashboard. Documents stored here are digitally signed by UIDAI and are accepted as a valid ID for airport entry and railway travel across India. Aadhaar Update Drive: UIDAI Completes Mandatory Biometric Updates for Over 1 Crore Schoolchildren.

Security: Opening the Protected PDF

To prevent unauthorised access, every downloaded e-Aadhaar PDF is password-protected. The password follows a standard format:

The first four letters of your name as per Aadhaar (in CAPITAL letters).

Your year of birth in YYYY format.

Example: If your name is SURESH KUMAR and you were born in 1990, your password will be SURE1990.

New 'Lock/Unlock' Features for 2026

Alongside the download functionality, UIDAI has heavily promoted the Aadhaar Lock/Unlock feature this month. Residents are encouraged to "lock" their Aadhaar number through the app or website after downloading their digital copy. This prevents any unauthorised biometric or demographic authentication, though users can still use their 16-digit Virtual ID (VID) for essential services.

