New Delhi, July 15: PM Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC on July 17 in New York, on eve of 75th anniversary of UN. It'll be the first speech of PM at UN after India’s Security Council win, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN.

India was elected to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member with 184 of the 192 votes for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021, last month. India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win a seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. India Elected to UNSC Seat For 8th Time: Here's the List of Years in Which India Bagged the United Nations Security Council Seat.

The Security Council has 15 members. Five of them are permanent members — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China — and 10 are non-permanent. Half the non-permanent members are elected every year, each for a two-year term, starting January 1.

