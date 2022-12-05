Lucknow, December 5: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the state Assembly. Union Budget 2023: Cancer Prevention Coalition in Karnataka Urge FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Hike Taxes on All Tobacco Products.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for supplementary grant of Rs 33,76,954.67 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 in the house. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Grievances of People, Directs Officials To Take Action Against Land Grabbers.

This includes a Revenue Account of Rs 13,75,684.28 lakh and capital account of Rs 20,01,270.39 lakh. After presenting the supplementary budget, proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).