UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari & Other Political Leaders Offer Prayers as Religious Places Open Today, View Pics

Political Leaders Offer Prayers as Religious places open today (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 8: From today, religious places across several states have opened their doors to the public. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Manoj Tiwari and other politicians were seen offering prayers in temples as the religious places opened after a long time. Tiwari was also seen offering prayers at a Hanuman Temple Connaught Place.

Yogi Adityanath visited the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur early morning. The Chief Minister, who is also the chief priest of the famous temple since 2014, was seen walking inside the temple premises with a mask on. Photos have been shared by ANI. As per Health Ministry guidelines touching of idols, holy books, choir, singing groups and physical offerings like prasad not allowed. Malls, Religious Places, Restaurants And Hotels to Open Doors to Public in Several States From Today.

Yogi Adityanath Offer Prayers:

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. Government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/tugUioZ59h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2020

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offer Prayers at Hanuman Temple:

Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offers prayers at Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple. Govt has allowed reopening of religious places from today; As per Health Ministry guidelines touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups&physical offerings like prasad not allowed. pic.twitter.com/yDL2pOvWX4 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Kota Srinivas Poojary Offered his prayers at a temple in Mangalore:

With social distancing norms in place, many temples across the state have reopened, however, most temples in Mathura and Moradabad remain shut. The Ministry has listed guidelines, which includes the use of face masks which is mandatory. Any large gathering at religious places is prohibited. Devotees were back in their places of worship as temples, gurdwaras, mosques and churches reopened in most states following Unlock 1 guidelines amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country.