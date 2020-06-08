Unlock 1.0: Malls, Religious Places, Restaurants And Hotels to Open Doors to Public in Several States From Today

Delhi Malls (photo credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, June 8: From today, India has allowed opening the doors of public places like malls, religious places and restaurants in several states. There have been a set of strict dos and don’ts for the people, authorities for each of these places. To add to it, these places have been cleaned and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols been made.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat however, shopping malls and places of worship across the country are not ready to open their doors in view of the rising cases of coronavirus. These places have been closed for nearly two-and-a-half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory.

Shopping Malls

From today, as part of Unlock 1, shopping malls will be allowed to open. However, arcades, playing areas for kids and movie theatres will remain closed till further orders, officials said. Certain protocols need to followed, like ensuring social distancing, thermal screening, wearing of face mask, staggered entries, and controlling the number of visitors. Besides, the food courts at shopping malls and restaurants will have to operate at 50 percent seating capacity. Contactless payment modes will have to be followed.

At the entrance of the mall, it is mandatory to have hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provision. Escalators will be allowed to use, with one person on alternate steps.

Click here to check Guidelines For Malls

Religious Places

The ministry advised people above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home. People should avoid touching Idols. The ministry mentioned that Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible. Use of face masks is also made mandatory in religious places across the country. The large gathering at these places is prohibited.

Click here to check the Guidelines for Religious Places

Restaurants

Under the restaurant guidelines, the MoHFW had stated that restaurants in containment zones shall remain closed. For those that are operating, it is mandatory to follow rules laid out by each state individually. At the entrance of restaurants, it is compulsory to have hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provision.

Restaurants also need to follow the contactless mode of payments to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

Read here to check Guidelines For Restaurants

Hotels

Hotels will be allowed to open in selected places. However, strict social distancing norms and other precautions to be followed. Hotels also shall accept payment through contactless modes, like e-wallets, digital payments, online payments, code scanning.

Click here to check Guidelines for hotels

Private Offices

From today, private offices can function with 10 percent of the capacity.

The decision for Unlock-1, the first phase of re-opening lockdown, has been taken to boost the economy which has come to a grinding halt owing to the lockdown. However, the restrictions within the containment zone will continue. The relaxations will take place at a time when the coronavirus numbers have zoomed and India is among fifth worst affected countries in the pandemic.