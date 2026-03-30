Basti, March 30: In a unique and viral moment from Basti, a 25-year-old man turned his divorce into a spiritual celebration by undertaking an intense 9-km ‘dandawat yatra’ during Navratri. The unusual act has grabbed widespread attention on social media, where videos of his journey are being widely shared.

The man, identified as Jogesh from Narkhoria village, performed the demanding ritual to the Baida Samay Mata Temple. A dandawat yatra involves lying fully prostrate on the ground, marking each stretch before moving forward, and repeating the process over long distances. Rampur Shocker: Woman Dies After Husband Pushes Her off Moving Bike for Refusing To Dance at Birthday Party in UP, Video Surfaces.

Divorce Celebration Goes Viral in Basti

In UP's Basti, a man, after divorce, took a 9-km 'Dandawat Yatra" to thank the local deity . pic.twitter.com/sy54TNdrsS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 30, 2026

Jogesh began his journey early in the morning and completed the 9-km stretch in nearly 12 hours, all while fasting. Chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrangbali,” he fulfilled a vow he had made during a difficult phase in his marriage.

Married in 2022, Jogesh reportedly faced ongoing disputes with his wife, which eventually led him to seek divorce through family court. The divorce was finalized in January 2026. After the legal separation, he decided to honor his promise to the deity as a form of thanksgiving. Rampur Shocker: Wedding Called Off After Groom Slaps Bride on Stage in Uttar Pradesh Over Dowry Demand; 6 Injured As Incident Triggers Violent Brawl.

Authorities confirmed that the yatra was conducted with prior permission. Local officials ensured safety arrangements, with police personnel monitoring the route throughout the day.

Jogesh’s family members accompanied him during the journey, while villagers gathered to support and witness the rare act. Upon reaching the temple, he offered prayers, broke a coconut, and concluded his fast.

As “divorce parties” trend in modern society, Jogesh’s spiritual approach has sparked conversations online, blending tradition with a personal milestone in a way few have seen before.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).