Lucknow, March 3: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a wedding which was going on smoothly was called off after the groom allegedly slapped his to-be wife on stage over unmet dowry demand. The alleged incident occurred on Friday night, February 28, in Rampur. The groom's act triggered a violent brawl that left multiple people injured.

The wedding ceremony is reported to have progressed smoothly as guests greeted the young couple, reports The Times of India. However, when the garland exchange ceremony started, groom Subhash Kumar asked the bride, "Where is the car?" To which the bride said that there was no SUV as they had already given INR 10 lakh. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Minor Pregnant Lover’s Uncle, Injures Her Father and Cousin After Failed Abduction Attempt in Rampur; Accused Arrested.

Following this, Kumar slapped his bride on the stage, which led her to faint. Post this, a violent clash broke out between the two families as they hurled chairs at each other. Police officials said that six people, including the bride, were injured in the incident. Amid this, Kumar and his wedding party fled the scene. Soon, the police were alerted, who reached the spot and detained Subhash and his father, Hardwari Singh.

After the incident, the bride said that their marriage was arranged six months ago. She also revealed that she and the groom often spoke over the phone. In her statement, the bride said that the groom claimed to be a businessman. "He humiliated me in front of everyone. Even if he begs, I will never marry him," she added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Burns Teacher Alive Days Before Her Wedding in Pratapgarh.

Karam Singh, SHO of Saidnagar Aleemnagar police station said that both families reached a compromise by the next day and the wedding was called off. He also said that the gifts given by the bride's family were returned.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

