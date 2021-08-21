Bareilly, August 21: A minor girl allegedly ended her life by consuming poison after her father scolded her in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The girl took the extreme step as her father reprimanded her for not going to school. The incident took place on Thursday night in Khirka village of the district under the limits of the Fatehgarh police station. The girl was a class 10 student. Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl From Madurai Consumes Pesticide After Missing Online Classes For A Day, Dies.

According to a report published in The Times of India, On August 19, the girl’s father had asked her to go to school before leaving for work. However, she gave her school a miss again. When her father came back, he scolded her for not going to school. The girl then went inside her room and consumed poison.

At the time of the incident, the deceased’s family was watching television. Her parents found her vomiting. They then shifted the girl to a hospital. She stopped responding to treatment and later died. Her body was sent for an autopsy report by the police.

In a similar case, a 14-year-old boy was found dead in Greater Noida on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rajat. As per reports, The boy left his house on August 13 after he was reprimanded by his father. His body was found in a field in Badalpur village. Police found a country-made pistol near his body and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

