Mumbai, November 21: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a family was taken aback when they came across a fake video of the death of their family member. As per reports, the shocking incident took place with a teacher in Prayagraj. The incident came to light when the city-based teacher filed a police complaint against unknown people for uploading a fake video of his death.

In his complaint, the teacher said that unidentified people who appear to be cyber criminals uploaded a fake video of his death on social media. Speaking to the Times of India, the teacher identified as Satish Dwivedi, a Physical Education teacher said. "I was suffering from dengue since November 5 and admitted to a local hospital. I got discharged from the hospital on November 14." Mumbai Shocker: Man Ends Life in Mulund After Being Depressed Over Close Friend's Death Due to Heart Attack; Police Confirm No Foul Play.

He further added, "However, I along with my family members suffered a shock when we came to know that an unidentified miscreant had on November 18 uploaded an 11 second fake video regarding my death due to dengue." Police officials said that Dwivedi is a resident of Hanuman Nagar colony in Dadanpur (Jhalwa).

Dwivedi said that his younger brother, who stays in Bengaluru suffered a minor attack when he saw the fake video of his death. "My friends and relatives who have seen the video are now calling up or reaching my home to know the reality. The entire incident has brought mental trauma to my family," the teacher added. After the incident, Dwivedi approached the cybercrime cell and lodged a complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pushes Friend to Death in 30-Feet-Deep Ditch From Fort in Agra for Not Sharing Cigarette; Arrested.

He said that he wants the police to take strict action against the accused and also said that no person should undergo such trauma. Satish Chandra, SP (Crime) said that the cybercrime cell team is investigating the case. He also said that strict action will be taken against the miscreant. "This is the first time when cybercrime cell sleuths have received such an application."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).