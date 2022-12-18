Amroha, December 18: In an unfortunate incident, an infant died after his mother rolled over him while sleeping in the same bed. The child's father, Vishal Kumar, 32, from Moharka Patti in Gajraula area, claimed that the incident is fallout of an ongoing marital discord and alleged that his wife Kajal Devi, 30, "deliberately slept on the 18-month-old baby and suffocated him to death".

TOI reported that the incident came to light on Saturday morning when the parents woke up to find that the infant was not breathing. Though they rushed the baby boy was to a nearby district hospital, he could not be saved. UP Shocker: Two Teenaged Students Shot at Over School Rivalry in Saharanpur; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused

However, the mother refuted allegations and said, "It is nothing but a tragic accident. I have no idea for how long I had been on top of the baby, or at what point he stopped breathing." Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Drugged, Raped by MBA Student; Accused, His Mother Held

After the complaint by the father, Police have launched probe to ascertain the real cause of death. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Police said that the couple got married eight years ago and had three sons. The child that died was the youngest. He was sleeping between the parents when the incident took place. The father has filed a complaint against the mother alleging that she murdered his son. The cops probing the matter thoroughly. A case will be registered if allegations levelled against her are found true.

