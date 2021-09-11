Sitapur, September 11: A school headmaster at Mishrikh in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused showed an obscene video to the girl, a student of class 4, and then sexual assaulted her. The alleged rape took place inside a room on the school premises. The accused headmaster had abused other girls too, but no complaint was lodged by the victims. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Killed by Cousin After Failed Rape Attempt in Kanpur Dehat; Accused Arrested.

In his complaint, according to a report by Times of India, the girl's father told the police that first the headmaster called his daughter to a room and thereafter showed her an obscene clip. "When the survivor resisted and screamed, he locked the door and forced himself upon her," the father was quoted as telling the cops by Circle officer, Mishrikh, Mahendra Pratap Singh. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl Raped In Shahjahanpur District; FIR Registered.

The girl, somehow, got rid of him, reached home and revealed everything before her father, according to the report. Acting on the complaint, the police booked the headmaster under the charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused was subsequently arrested.

As per the report, sources in the police said that other girls in the school were also targeted by the headmaster. However, the accused remained free as the survivors did not lodge complaint due to societal stigma. Further investigation was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).