UP Woman Alleges Father-in-Law Raped Her at Gunpoint, Husband Gave Triple Talaq Over Phone; 5 Booked

A woman from Lucknow has accused her father-in-law of repeatedly raping her at gunpoint while her husband allegedly threatened her into silence and later pronounced triple talaq over the phone. Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district have registered a case against five members of her in-laws' family based on her complaint.

According to police, the woman married a resident of the Muslim Bagh area in Rupaideha town in 2023 following Muslim customs. In her complaint, she alleged that her father-in-law began harassing her after marriage and subjected her to repeated s*xual assault when her husband was away for work.

The woman claimed that the accused threatened her with a country-made pistol and raped her on multiple occasions. She further alleged that when she informed her husband about the incidents, he threatened her and warned her against speaking about the matter. Varanasi: Husband Supports Newlywed Wife To Report 6 Years of Repeated Rape by Pathology Centre Owner in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complaint, the latest alleged incident occurred on January 24 this year. The woman said that when she raised an alarm, her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law reached the spot but allegedly assaulted her instead of helping her.

She later returned to her parental home. The woman alleged that her husband subsequently pronounced talaq three times over a phone call, ending the marriage.

Based on the complaint, police have booked the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Budaun Horror: 2 Arrested for Raping Friend’s Wife After ‘Buying’ Her From Husband for INR 1,000 in Uttar Pradesh.

Rupaideha SHO Ramesh Kumar Rawat said that during questioning, the husband claimed the woman was involved in a relationship with another person and that the couple had been facing marital disputes. Police said the allegations and counterclaims are being examined as part of the investigation.

"The matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the probe," Rawat said. No arrests have been made so far.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).