Lucknow, February 11: In a disturbing incident reported from the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested 2 men after allegedly raping a woman after paying her husband INR 1,000. The husband who allegedly sold his wife to two of his friends is on the run. The local police acted swiftly after the victim managed to reach the police station to file a formal complaint.

The incident took place in a village under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station. According to the victim's statement, her husband, who is reportedly struggling with substance abuse, invited his friends over before striking a deal to exchange her for a small sum of money. The victim was then subjected to a brutal assault by the two men. Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemns UP Temple Sexual Assault Incident, Recalls Personal Trauma Linked to Dupattas (Watch Video).

Upon receiving the complaint, the Budaun police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including gang-rape and criminal conspiracy. Senior police officials confirmed that the husband and his two associates were taken into custody during a targeted raid on Sunday, February 8.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination to gather forensic evidence. Authorities have stated that the case will be fast-tracked to ensure a speedy trial, given the heinous nature of the allegations and the direct involvement of the spouse. Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Lover, Sold Across Hotels and Spa Network; 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

The victim informed the police that she had been facing domestic issues for some time due to her husband’s lifestyle. On the night of the incident, the two accused friends arrived at the house with her husband's consent. The woman alleged that her husband took INR 1,000 from the men and explicitly told them they could "do as they pleased" with her. When she attempted to resist, she was reportedly threatened and overpowered.

