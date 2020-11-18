New Delhi, November 18: The Centre condemned the episodes of "UPSC Jihad" aired by Sudarshan News on its keynote television programme "Bindaas Bol". The so-called UPSC Jihad series is "defamatory", indecent and "attacks religious communities", said the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The I&B Ministry, despite making a critical observation of the Sudarshan News programme, refrained from recommending a ban on the remaining episodes. In the Centre's opinion, the Bindas Bol episodes can be aired if the channel exercises "caution". IPS Association, Officers Condemn Sudarshan TV For Show Targeting Muslim Candidates.

The affidavit adds that if Sudarshan News acts in violation of the Cable Networks Regulation Act in the future, "strict penal action" would be initiated against the media outlet.

Future episodes of the Bindaas Bol show on UPSC Jihad have not been barred, LiveLaw reported the affidavit as stating. Guidelines issued by the I&B Ministry will have to be complied with and the show will have to be moderated, in order to proceed with the remaining four episodes, it added.

See Centre's Affidavit in Sudarshan News Case

BREAKING: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has filed an Affidavit stating that the “#BindasBol - #UPSCJihad” programme of #SudarshanNews is against good taste and decency, attacks religious communities and contains defamatory, deliberate and obscene half truths. pic.twitter.com/ImQ2iCKefz — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 18, 2020

A final decision on the airing of four remaining episodes of UPSC Jihad would be taken by the Supreme Court. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud would be hearing the case tomorrow.

The controversial news programme series was started by the channel in August. In the promotional clips, Sudarshan News' editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke claimed that his channel would expose the "conspiracy" to infiltrate members of minority community into key bureaucratic and institutional posts through the Union Public Service Commission.

Lawyer Firoz Iqbal Khan had moved the Supreme Court, seeking stay on the broadcast of UPSC Jihad shows as they attempt to defame one religious community and may end up stoking communal hatred in the society. Finding merit in the plea, the apex court on September 15 ordered a stay on the remaining episodes.

