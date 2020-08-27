New Delhi, August 27: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and bodies representing the top bureaucrats condemned Sudarshan TV for an alleged communal report against civil service candidates from the minority community. Several netizens and journalists also called upon the IPS Association to take legal action against the channel's chief editor Suresh Chavhanke. Hindustani Bhau's Facebook Page Gets Deactivated Due To His Rant Promoting Communal Hatred.

The controversy erupted after Sudarshan TV released a teaser on its upcoming news report - that will be aired on Friday (August 28) - to expose "UPSC Jihad". The teaser of the report features Chavhanke himself, who alleges a ploy to infiltrate India's key institutions with members of the minority community.

Watch Controversial Video Posted by Sudarshan TV

Chavhanke, in the video, could be heard "warning" that if this alleged "jihad" is kept unchecked, students of Jamia Millia Islamia may end up occupying key bureaucratic positions. Notably, Jamia was ranked as the best central varsity in a recent survey.

The Sudarshan TV's clip drew a spree of reaction on social media. After the video was brought to the notice of the IPS Association, a strongly worded statement was issued by the body to condemn the "communal" reportage.

"A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism," the IPS Association said.

IPS Association Reacts on Twitter

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

See Statement Issued by Indian Police Foundation

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) August 27, 2020

Despicable Attempt at Hate Mongering, Says IPS Niharika Bhatt

A despicable attempt at hate mongering. To question the credentials of officers on the basis of religion is not only laughable, but should also be dealt with strictest legal provisions. We are all Indians first 🇮🇳 https://t.co/6NoDA1fiAU — Niharika Bhatt IPS (@niharika_bhatt) August 27, 2020

'Disgusting', Says IPS Officer RK Vij

Disgusting. Condemnable. This must be stopped. https://t.co/ZFxbfNDgVZ — RK Vij, IPS (@ipsvijrk) August 27, 2020

Advocate Saket Gokhale filed a case with the Judicial Magistrate, Ahmednagar, seeking registration of an FIR against Chavhanke. A number of online activists also appealed Twitter India to take down the page of Chavhanke and Sudarshan TV News.

The controversial news report by Sudarshan TV comes three weeks after the results of UPSC 2019 exams were declared. Notably, only 5 percent or 42 out of the total selected candidates are Muslims. The community represents nearly 15 percent of the country's population.

