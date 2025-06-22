Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Pakistan's earlier pitch for a Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, following America's airstrikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities.

The Lok Sabha MP questioned whether Pakistan had supported Trump only to see him drop bombs on a sovereign nation.

"We should ask Pakistanis if for this they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize..." Owaisi said in Hyderabad, referring to the strikes carried out by the United States on Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

The AIMIM leader further mocked Pakistan's military leadership, saying, "...Did Pakistan's General (Army chief Asim Munir) have lunch with the US president for this? They all have been exposed today."

Slamming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Owaisi said, "This attack by the US has helped Netanyahu, who is a butcher of Palestinians... A genocide is happening in Gaza, and the US is not worried about it." He said, "This man (Netanyahu), he has butchered Palestinians... He is doing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza. History will remember him as the butcher of Palestinians."

Owaisi also warned of serious consequences for India if a full-scale war breaks out in the region. "We must also remember that more than 16 million Indians live in the Gulf and Middle East, and if that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, then it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there," he told ANI.

He said the region was vital for India's economy. "The investments which Indian companies have made in all these Arab countries or Gulf countries, and a substantial amount of foreign investment comes from this area," he added.

Calling the nuclear threat from Iran a "boogie," Owaisi said, "And lastly, this boogie has been created about Iran having nuclear weapons, or this and that, the same thing was used in Iraq, Weapons of Mass Destruction. Nothing, nothing came out."

The AIMIM chief's remarks come hours after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, including Fordow. Fordow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

The government of Pakistan wrote in a Friday statement on the social media platform X said that it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize as reported by several media outlets in the US, including The Hill.

The US publication reported that after Pakistan announced the nomination, Trump shared a grim outlook on his chances of obtaining recognition from an international award for conflict intervention hours after securing a treaty between Rwanda and the Congo. "No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that's all that matters to me!" Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post. (ANI)

