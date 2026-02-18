New York, February 18: US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering direct military strikes against Iran as long-standing diplomatic efforts to curb the nation’s nuclear program reach a critical impasse. According to sources familiar with the administration's internal deliberations on Wednesday, February 18, the White House is shifting its stance from "maximum pressure" via sanctions toward a more aggressive military posture. The move comes as intelligence reports suggest Tehran has significantly accelerated its uranium enrichment, pushing the "breakout time" for a nuclear weapon to an unprecedented low.

The potential for a kinetic conflict marks a dramatic escalation in the administration’s regional strategy. While the White House maintains that a diplomatic solution remains the preferred outcome, officials have signaled that the window for negotiations is rapidly closing. The Pentagon has reportedly presented the President with a range of "calibrated" kinetic options, targeting key nuclear infrastructure and military command centers, should Iran refuse to return to the negotiating table under revised US terms. 'Make a Deal or Face Consequences': Donald Trump's 'ominous' Warning to Iran Ahead of Geneva Talks.

What If Nuclear Negotiations Fail?

The current crisis stems from the breakdown of recent high-level talks in Geneva. The Trump administration has demanded a "total cessation" of enrichment activities and a permanent end to Iran’s ballistic missile program, terms that Tehran has dismissed as a violation of its national sovereignty. As diplomatic channels go cold, the US has moved additional carrier strike groups and advanced aerial assets into the Persian Gulf, signaling that the threat of force is no longer merely rhetorical.

National security advisors have briefed congressional leaders on the rising risk of a wider regional war. While some lawmakers have urged caution to avoid a massive ground conflict, others within the administration argue that a "surgical strike" is the only remaining way to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran and maintain the regional balance of power. US-Iran Tension: Donald Trump Ready to Meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Military Readiness and Regional Alliances

The Pentagon's planning focuses on precision-guided munitions and stealth capabilities designed to bypass Iran’s sophisticated air defense systems. US allies in the region, particularly Israel and several Gulf states, have reportedly been consulted on the logistical requirements for potential strikes. These nations have long viewed Iran’s nuclear ambitions as an existential threat and have expressed varying levels of support for a more assertive US intervention.

However, the prospect of strikes has also raised alarms regarding potential retaliation. Experts warn that Iran could respond through its network of regional proxies, targeting US bases in Iraq and Syria, or by attempting to disrupt global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Axios), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

