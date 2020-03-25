US Embassy in India Asks Its Citizens to Comply With Coronavirus Lockdown Advisory Issued by Indian Govt

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 25: The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday asked the US citizens to comply with the coronavirus lockdown advisory announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night. It also asked the US citizens to comply with Indian law and obey directions from law enforcement officers.

Issuing the statement on Wednesday, the US Embassy in India said, "On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide curfew till April 15, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of #COVID19. US citizens are required to comply with Indian law & obey directions from law enforcement officers." Coronavirus Cases Surge to 606 in India, Includes 553 Active Patients and 42 Cured: Health Ministry.

Apart from this, the US Embassy said that they are in contact with Indian government and are trying to evacuate the US citizens. The statement said, "We are in contact with the Indian government to emphasize the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens. US Mission to India continues to work with the US Department of State & airline companies to arrange flights from India to US, for our citizens." Adding morr, it said, "Once these flights are arranged, we will work with the Indian government to arrange to the greatest extent possible safe passage to airports for US citizens."

Here is the statement the US Embassy in India:

Alert for US Citizens Posted: We’re working with @StateDept and airline companies to arrange flights for US citizens: https://t.co/wF4OfEB338 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 25, 2020

Earlier, the Government of India on Wednesday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 606. The numbers include 553 active patients and 42 others who have been discharged after being cured of the COVID-19 virus. The spike in numbers was reported on the first day of the total lockdown imposed in the nation to curb human-to-human virus transmission.