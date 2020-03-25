Coronavirus Cases Surge to 606 in India, Includes 553 Active Patients and 42 Cured: Health Ministry

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25: The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 606 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its press briefing. The numbers include 553 active patients and 42 others who have been discharged after being cured of the COVID-19 virus. The spike in numbers was reported on the first day of the total lockdown imposed in the nation to curb human-to-human virus transmission. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The Health Ministry claimed that the number of virus-linked deaths in India is 10. While the fatality toll was being stated in the regular press briefing, reports said that a woman in Madhya Pradesh who was infected with COVID-19 has also succumbed to death.

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, told the press that a total of 29 private labs have been commissioned so far to conduct tests for coronavirus. At present, the nation is equipped to conduct a maximum of 12,000 tests per day, he said.

Update by ANI

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 606 in India (including 553 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 10 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3hAMhCFRMI — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

The Health Ministry has also asked the nation to strictly adhere to the total lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Any violations would draw strict action from the authorities," the officials said, while adding that essential services including grocery stores, pharmaceuticals, banks and ATMs, among others are exempted.

The total lockdown in India was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday, and it came into effect from the last midnight. The restrictions would continue till April 15. During the 21-day period, all private organizations will remain closed. Public and private transport facilities would remain suspended and all forms of mass gathering would be barred.