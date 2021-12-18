Lucknow, December 18: In a tragic accident, four people lost their lives after their car plunged into the Indira Canal in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday night. The deceased persons belonged to the same family. Two passengers of the car are said to be missing while three others who had sustained injuries were rescued by the police and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to reports, he accident occurred while they were enroute to Lucknow from Bilsanda area in Pilibhit district. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 3 Cousins of Bride Killed After Truck Hit Their Bike in Agra.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the car fell into the canal on Friday night while crossing a narrow culvert. The police reached the spot and started the recuse work. While they manged to rescue three individuals, twhile the bodies of four others, including two minor children, were recovered from the canal. The local police teams, SDRF and NDRF teams have been undertaking the operation to locate the missing passengers. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Rams Into Truck on Yamuna Expressway.

“Police have recovered bodies of two women--Sangeeta, Rupa Devi and two minors. The identities of the three recovered and two missing individuals were yet to be confirmed by the police. The police have informed the family members of the deceased in Pilibhit regarding the accident,” ACP Dileep Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by the HT. The deceased, Sangeeta, was reportedly on her way to meet her father in Lucknow, along with her mother-in-law Rupa Devi and other family members when the incident took place.

