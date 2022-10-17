Shamli, Oct 17: Azeem Mansuri, who stands tall at two-and-a-half feet, has finally met his match in Bushra, whose height is two feet.

Azeem, 27, will marry Bushra at a grand ceremony on November 7.

Azeem had been very upset since the past few months because he could not find a match for himself.

In March this year, he had approached the local police to help him in finding a bride for himself. He had even appealed to the media in this regard and got ample publicity.

"I am happy that my dream is being fulfilled now. I will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend my wedding. I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav because I wanted to invite him too for the wedding," he said.

Azeem is busy with the wedding preparations and has even got a special sherwani and a three-piece suit stitched for himself.

"The rest of the preparations are being taken care of by my family," he said.

