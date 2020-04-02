Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus Suspect in Shamli District Commits Suicide

Suicide. (Representational Image)

Shamli, April 2: One person in Uttar Pradesh suspected to be infected with the coronavirus admitted in an isolation ward in Shamli district, has committed suicide by jumping off an under-construction building where the ward had been set up.

Senior officials have reached the hospital and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem. Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 1965 With 131 COVID-19 Positive Cases in The Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 50.

According to reports, the deceased, Karamvir Singh, was in the vegetable business in Delhi and had reached his village two days ago. He was admitted to the isolation ward after he complained of difficulty in breathing two days ago.

His sample was sent to Meerut Medical College for examination, but the report was awaited. Saharanpur Commissioner said that the deceased had suffered huge losses in his business.